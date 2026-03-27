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NewsBusinessEconomyPetrol, diesel duty cut by Rs 10, but why it may not help you
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Petrol, diesel duty cut by Rs 10, but why it may not help you

The reason is rising global crude oil prices. Due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, oil has become more expensive worldwide. Since India imports most of its oil, higher global prices are increasing costs for fuel companies.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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New Delhi: The government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs  10 per litre. Normally, such a move would lead to cheaper fuel for consumers. However, this time, prices at petrol pumps may not fall immediately.

The reason is rising global crude oil prices. Due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, oil has become more expensive worldwide. Since India imports most of its oil, higher global prices are increasing costs for fuel companies.

Why Prices May Not Come Down

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Even though taxes have been reduced, oil companies are already facing higher costs. Instead of cutting fuel prices, they may use this tax relief to manage their losses. This means the benefit of the duty cut may not reach consumers right away.

In simple terms, the tax cut is helping oil companies handle rising costs rather than making petrol and diesel cheaper for the public.

Global Situation Is The Key Factor

The main reason behind the situation is expensive crude oil. Supply issues and global uncertainty have pushed oil prices higher. This has increased the overall cost of fuel, cancelling out the impact of the tax reduction.

What It Means For You

Even after the duty cut, you may continue paying the same price for petrol and diesel in the short term. Any price drop will depend on whether global oil prices stabilise in the coming weeks.

Key Takeaway

The Rs 10 excise duty cut sounds like relief, but rising global oil prices are offsetting the benefit. As a result, consumers may not see immediate savings at the fuel pump.

 

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About the Author
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Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

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