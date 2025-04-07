Advertisement
PETROL PRICE

Petrol, Diesel Excise Duty Hiked By Rs 2 Per Litre; Will It Impact Retail Prices Of Fuel?

The excise duty on petrol was increased to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10, the order said.

|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2025, 03:38 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: The government on Monday hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each, according to an official order.

The excise duty on petrol was increased to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10, the order said.

While the order did not say what impact it will have on retail prices, industry sources said retail prices are unlikely to be changed. The increased excise duty is likely to be adjusted against the cut in petrol and diesel prices that was warranted because of a fall in international oil prices.

 

