Petrol, diesel get pricier by Rs 2, 4th hike within two weeks

Petrol and diesel prices were increased once again on Monday, marking the fourth revision in fuel rates within 10 days. The latest price hike comes amid sustained pressure from rising global crude oil prices and ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 per litre and petrol by Rs 2.61 per litre.

Notably, diesel in Delhi increased to Rs 95.20 per litre, and petrol increased to Rs 102.12.

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City-wise new rates

RSP (Retail Selling Price) of four Metro cities for May 25 (Monday) are:

Petrol prices

City New price (per litre) Price hike Delhi Rs 102.12 +2.61 Kolkata Rs 113.51 +2.87 Mumbai Rs 111.21 +2.72 Chennai Rs 107.77 +2.46

High Speed Diesel prices

City New price (per litre) Price hike Delhi Rs 95.20 +2.71 Kolkata Rs 99.82 +2.80 Mumbai Rs 97.83 +2.81 Chennai Rs 99.55 +2.57

Previous price hikes

Earlier, on May 23, petrol became costlier by Rs 0.87 per litre, while diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.91 per litre by state-owned oil marketing companies.

Before this, on May 16, fuel prices had witnessed a sharper upward revision, with petrol and diesel rates rising by around Rs 3 per litre in several cities following adjustments by state-run oil companies.

(with agencies' inputs)

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