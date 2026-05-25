Petrol, diesel get pricier by Rs 2, 4th hike within two weeks
Diesel in Delhi hiked to Rs 95.20 per litre, and Petrol hiked to Rs 102.12.
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Petrol and diesel prices were increased once again on Monday, marking the fourth revision in fuel rates within 10 days. The latest price hike comes amid sustained pressure from rising global crude oil prices and ongoing tensions in West Asia.
Diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 per litre and petrol by Rs 2.61 per litre.
Notably, diesel in Delhi increased to Rs 95.20 per litre, and petrol increased to Rs 102.12.
Also Read: No shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG at retail outlets: Govt officials
City-wise new rates
RSP (Retail Selling Price) of four Metro cities for May 25 (Monday) are:
Petrol prices
|City
|New price (per litre)
|Price hike
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|+2.61
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|+2.87
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|+2.72
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|+2.46
High Speed Diesel prices
|City
|New price (per litre)
|Price hike
|Delhi
|Rs 95.20
|+2.71
|Kolkata
|Rs 99.82
|+2.80
|Mumbai
|Rs 97.83
|+2.81
|Chennai
|Rs 99.55
|+2.57
Previous price hikes
Earlier, on May 23, petrol became costlier by Rs 0.87 per litre, while diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.91 per litre by state-owned oil marketing companies.
Before this, on May 16, fuel prices had witnessed a sharper upward revision, with petrol and diesel rates rising by around Rs 3 per litre in several cities following adjustments by state-run oil companies.
(with agencies' inputs)
Also Read: As fuel prices rise, see which states levy the highest VAT on petrol and diesel
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