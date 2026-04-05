Petrol, diesel, LPG supply remain adequate across the country, no need to panic: IOCL

New Delhi: State-run oil marketing company (OMC) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on Saturday assured that supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG remain adequate across the country, even as the Centre steps up efforts to minimise any disruption to fuel supply chains amid global uncertainties.

The PSU firm said it is closely monitoring its nationwide distribution network and taking necessary steps to prevent hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders.

In a public advisory shared on X, the company urged consumers not to resort to panic buying or place unnecessary LPG bookings, stressing that supply lines remain stable despite concerns arising from tensions in West Asia and disruptions around key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

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"At IndianOil, we are ensuring adequate availability of petrol, diesel and LPG across the country. Necessary actions are being taken to prevent hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders, with continuous monitoring across the supply network," the company said in the post.

The reassurance comes amid concerns over global oil supply disruptions due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Officials said Indian refiners have proactively secured crude oil supplies for the coming months, ensuring continuity in domestic fuel availability.

Refiners also have the flexibility to source crude from multiple geographies based on commercial considerations, helping cushion the impact of global volatility, officials added.

The oil ministry said India has recently imported a consignment of LPG from Iran, which has reached the western port of Mangaluru and is being discharged.

Authorities maintained that domestic fuel availability remains stable, with coordinated efforts underway to ensure seamless distribution and prevent any artificial shortages.

Moreover, 21 states and Union Territories are conducting press briefings to counter misinformation and reassure citizens regarding adequate availability and smooth distribution of LPG.

The government has asked Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs to intensify proactive public communication, including daily press briefings at senior levels, along with timely dissemination of accurate information through social and electronic media.

OMCs also offer 5-kg LPG cylinders at distributors and petrol pumps on showing valid ID, without requiring address proof.

"The 5-kg FTL cylinders are available at nearby LPG distributorships and can be purchased by showing any valid ID proof. No address proof is required," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

Since March 23, around 5.7 lakh such cylinders have been sold, with over 71,000 units sold in a single day recently.