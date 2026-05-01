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NewsBusinessEconomyPetrol, diesel price from today 1 May 2026: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and more
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Petrol, diesel price from today 1 May 2026: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and more

The government ‌cut ⁠export ​duties ⁠on diesel ⁠and ​aviation turbine fuel on ​Thursday and ‌left duties ​on domestic consumption of ‌petrol and diesel unchanged.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 09:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Petrol, diesel price from today 1 May 2026: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and more

New Delhi: Amidst the soaring fuel prices in the international markets, Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not revised rates of petrol and diesel in the country. The retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged as on 1 May 2026. Also, there is no change in ATF prices for domestic airlines. The prices of petrol and diesel are revised at 6 AM on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

"Overall, approximately 80 percent of petroleum products have witnessed no change in prices, ensuring stability for the majority of consumers. Prices of Bulk and commercial LPG cylinders (less than 1 percent of total consumption) have been revised. Prices of Bulk Diesel and ATF for international airline operations have been adjusted upward. At the same time, around 4 percent of petroleum products have seen a downward revision, reflecting the dynamic nature of global price movements. The measures reflect the calibrated and balanced approach adopted by OMCs, under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, to align with global market trends while protecting domestic consumers and ensuring economic stability," said Indian Oil Corporation.

ALSO READ: Domestic, commercial, 5KG LPG price 1 May 2026

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Export duties on diesel, jet fuel unchanged

The government ‌cut ⁠export ​duties ⁠on diesel ⁠and ​aviation turbine fuel on ​Thursday and ‌left duties ​on domestic consumption of ‌petrol and diesel unchanged.

ALSO READ: Know why DAC number remains critical and how to generate it

Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and more from 1 May 2026

Delhi fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 94.77
Diesel price: Rs 87.67

Mumbai fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 103.50
Diesel price: Rs 90.03

Kolkata fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 105.41
Diesel price: Rs 92.02

Chennai fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 100.80
Diesel price: Rs 92.39

Gurugram fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 95.57
Diesel price: Rs 87.83


Bengaluru fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 102.96
Diesel price: Rs 90.99

Hyderabad fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 107.50
Diesel price: Rs 95.70

Chandigarh fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 94.30
Diesel price: Rs 82.45

Noida fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 94.77
Diesel price: Rs 87.67

Lucknow fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 94.69
Diesel price: Rs 87.80

Pune  fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 103.49
Diesel price: Rs 90.01

Jaipur fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: Rs 104.71
Diesel price: Rs 90.21

Ahmedabad fuel price 1 May 2026
Petrol price: 94.48
Diesel price: 90.15

 

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