Petrol-Diesel Price Today, 15 March 2024: Check City-Wise Wise List Of Updated Petrol, Diesel Rates In Major Cities

New Delhi: Bringing cheers to millions of people in the country ahead of the festival of Holi, the Narendra Modi government on Thursday reduced the prices of petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre. The new rates of petrol and diesel are effective from today (March 15) 6am.

After the rate reduction, petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 94.72 a litre compared to Rs 96.72 per litre currently, and diesel comes at Rs 87.62 against Rs 89.62 previously.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. March 15, 2024, in your city:

Name Of City Petrol Prices per litre (Rs) Petrol Prices per litre (Rs) New Delhi 94.72 87.62 Patna 105.18 92.04 Lucknow 94.65 87.76 Jaipur 104.88 90.36 Bhopal 106.47 91.84 Ranchi 97.81 92.56 Dehradun 99.69 93.31 Raipur 100.39 93.33 Chandigarh 94.24 82.40 Shimla 101.70 95.01

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.