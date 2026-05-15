Petrol, diesel price today, 15 May 2026: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and other major cities

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre across the country on Friday (15 May 2026). Rates of CNG have also been hiked by the OMCs. The price hike, effective immediately, comes amidst the energy crisis led by the West Asia conflict, which has pushed Brent oil prices higher.

ALSO READ: Check list of items that have got costlier in May 2026



Petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata on 15 May 2026

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With today's price rise, the rates of petrol in Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is at Rs 108.74, in Chennai at Rs 103.67 and in Mumbai at Rs 106.68.

Diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata on 15 May 2026

Diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre in Delhi. In Kolkata diesel price is at Rs 95.13, in Chennai at Rs 95.25 and in Mumbai at Rs 93.14.

ALSO READ: Excel utilities for ITR-1, ITR-4 for AY 2026-27 available on e-Filing portal

PETROL PRICE

Petrol price in Noida on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Noida is Rs 97.78

Petrol price in Gurugram on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Gurugram is Rs 98.29

Petrol price in Bengaluru on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Bengaluru is 106.17

Petrol price in Hyderabad on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Hyderabad is Rs 110.89

Petrol price in Jaipur on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Jaipur is Rs 108.19

Petrol price in Patna on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Patna is Rs 108.55



DIESEL PRICE

Diesel price in Noida on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Noida is Rs 91.31

Diesel price in Gurugram on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Gurugram is Rs 90.77

Diesel price in Bengaluru on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Bengaluru is 94.10

Diesel price in Hyderabad on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Hyderabad is Rs 98.96

Diesel price in Jaipur on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Jaipur is Rs 93.43

Diesel price in Patna on 15 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Patna is Rs 94.63

Oil companies have also raised CNG prices effective from today (15 May 2026). The price of CNG has increased by Rs 2 per kilogram, pushing rates in Delhi to Rs 79.09 per kilogram.