Petrol, diesel price today, 19 May 2026: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Kolkata and other major cities

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of petrol and diesel for the second time on Tuesday (19 May 2026). The price hike, effective immediately, comes amidst the energy crisis led by the West Asia conflict, which has pushed Brent oil prices higher.

From today, petrol and diesel rates have been hiked by 90 paise per litre.

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Petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata on 19 May 2026

With today's price rise, the rates of petrol in Delhi rose from Rs 97.77 per litre to Rs 98.64 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is at 109.70, in Chennai at Rs 104.49 and in Mumbai at Rs 107.59.

Diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata on 19 May 2026

Diesel prices increased from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre in Delhi. In Kolkata diesel price is at Rs 96.07, in Chennai at Rs 96.11 and in Mumbai at Rs 94.08.

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PETROL PRICE

Petrol price in Noida on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Noida is Rs 98.04

Petrol price in Gurugram on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Gurugram is Rs 98.47

Petrol price in Bengaluru on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Bengaluru is 107.12

Petrol price in Hyderabad on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Hyderabad is Rs 111.88

Petrol price in Jaipur on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Jaipur is Rs 107.97

Petrol price in Patna on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Patna is Rs 108.92



DIESEL PRICE

Diesel price in Noida on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Noida is Rs 90.99

Diesel price in Gurugram on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Gurugram is Rs 90.94

Diesel price in Bengaluru on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Bengaluru is 95.04

Diesel price in Hyderabad on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Hyderabad is Rs 99.95

Diesel price in Jaipur on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Jaipur is Rs 92.90

Diesel price in Patna on 19 May 2026

The price of 1 litre of Diesel in Patna is Rs 94.97