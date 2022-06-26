New Delhi: On Sunday, June 26, the price of petrol and diesel throughout the country remained unchanged. Since May 21, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol of Rs 8 per litre and diesel of Rs 6 per litre, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have maintained gasoline prices stable.

On Sunday, petrol consumers in Delhi will pay Rs 96.72 per litre, down from Rs 105.41 per litre previously, while diesel consumers will pay Rs 89.62 per litre, down from Rs 96.67 per litre previously. The retail price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 111.35 per litre, while customers in the financial capital pay Rs 97.28 per litre for diesel. This Sunday, the price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 per litre, while the price of diesel in West Bengal's capital city is Rs 92.7 per litre. In Chennai, the retail price of a litre of petrol is Rs 102.63, while the retail price of diesel is Rs 94.24.

Public sector OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd adjust the retail price of petrol and diesel in the country (BPCL). Changes in the prices of gasoline and diesel take effect at 6 a.m. daily. The modification of fuel retail prices is influenced by a variety of factors such as foreign exchange rates, international crude oil prices, and worldwide inflation, among others. The price of petrol and diesel varies by state due to local considerations such as state taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), and freight expenses, among others.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 26:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.