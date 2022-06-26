Petrol, Diesel price today: Did fuel rates increase on Sunday? Check prices in your city
New Delhi: On Sunday, June 26, the price of petrol and diesel throughout the country remained unchanged. Since May 21, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol of Rs 8 per litre and diesel of Rs 6 per litre, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have maintained gasoline prices stable.
On Sunday, petrol consumers in Delhi will pay Rs 96.72 per litre, down from Rs 105.41 per litre previously, while diesel consumers will pay Rs 89.62 per litre, down from Rs 96.67 per litre previously. The retail price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 111.35 per litre, while customers in the financial capital pay Rs 97.28 per litre for diesel. This Sunday, the price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 per litre, while the price of diesel in West Bengal's capital city is Rs 92.7 per litre. In Chennai, the retail price of a litre of petrol is Rs 102.63, while the retail price of diesel is Rs 94.24. Read More: TCS 2022 Internship Program: Check how to apply, eligibility details
Public sector OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd adjust the retail price of petrol and diesel in the country (BPCL). Changes in the prices of gasoline and diesel take effect at 6 a.m. daily. The modification of fuel retail prices is influenced by a variety of factors such as foreign exchange rates, international crude oil prices, and worldwide inflation, among others. The price of petrol and diesel varies by state due to local considerations such as state taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), and freight expenses, among others. Read More: Deserves high valuation: Anand Mahindra praises Mumbai woman-led food business
Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 26:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
