New Delhi: Fuel prices in India stayed constant for the fourth day in a row on Sunday, after rising by around Rs 10 in the previous two weeks. Petrol prices in Delhi are at an all-time high with Rs 105.41 per litre, while in Mumbai they are at an all-time high of Rs 120.51 per litre. Diesel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained unchanged at Rs 96.67 per litre and Rs 104.77 per litre, respectively.

On Sunday, petrol in Kolkata is sold for Rs 115.12 per litre while diesel is available at Rs 99.83 per litre. According to a notification from state-owned oil marketing companies, one litre of petrol in Chennai is retailing at the previous price of Rs 110.89 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre.

Petrol is sold for Rs 105.25 per litre in Lucknow, while diesel is priced at Rs 96.83 per litre. The price of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 111.09 per litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 94.79 per litre. Petrol is priced at Rs 105.29 per litre in Gandhinagar, while diesel is priced at Rs 99.64 per litre.

After a two-percent price increase on Friday, aviation turbine fuel or jet fuel is priced at Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kilolitre in Delhi.

After a four-month respite, India's fuel prices have begun climbing since March 22, when the results of five Assembly elections were released.

In its monetary policy review on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year 2022-23 from 4.5 percent to 5.7 percent, up from 4.5 percent previously. Inflation must be kept between 2% and 6%, according to the central bank's mandate. In February, the CPI-based inflation rate was 6.07 percent, compared to 6.01 percent in January.

Petrol, Diesel Prices:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

