New Delhi: On Friday, the price of petrol and diesel remained steady for the second day in a row. The most recent increase, of 80 paise per litre, occurred on Wednesday. In the previous two weeks, the price of petrol and diesel has risen by Rs 10 per litre. On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise per litre, bringing the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre.

According to a pricing notification from state fuel retailers, petrol costs Rs 105.41 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is priced at Rs 96.67. One litre of petrol will cost Rs 105.86 in Gurugram, while one litre of diesel will cost Rs 97.10.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 120.51 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 104.77. Petrol and diesel rates in Chennai are Rs 110.85 and Rs 100.94 per litre, respectively. Petrol costs Rs 115.12 in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 99.83. One litre of petrol will cost Rs 111.09 in Bengaluru, while one litre of diesel will cost Rs 94.79.

The fuel rates have been raised across the country, and they differ from state to state based on the amount of municipal taxation. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month rate revision hiatus on March 22, there have been 14 price hikes in 17 days.

CNG rates in the national capital were raised by Rs 2.5 per kg for the second day in a row on Thursday, bringing the total increase to Rs 12.5 per kg since March. The increase in CNG pricing comes after a 16-day increase in petrol and diesel prices of Rs 10 per litre and a Rs 50 per cylinder increase in LPG rates.

If crude prices stay at their current levels for too long, the finance ministry predicts that GDP will slow to 8% in FY23. In its monthly report for March, the finance ministry's Department of Economic Affairs stated that the government is evaluating all possible options, including import diversification, to buy crude at an affordable price.

Petrol, Diesel Prices

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.72 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel - Rs 103.91 per litre

