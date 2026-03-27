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PETROL PRICE IN PATNA

Petrol, diesel prices after duty cut: check your city’s latest rates

Fuel prices are not uniform because each state charges different VAT rates. Transport costs and dealer margins also affect the final price you pay.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Petrol, diesel prices after duty cut: check your city’s latest ratesCredit: IANS

New Delhi: The government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, but prices still vary across cities due to different state taxes and local factors.

In Delhi, petrol is around Rs 94 per litre and diesel about Rs 87. In Mumbai, petrol is higher at roughly Rs 104 and diesel near Rs 92.

In Chennai, petrol costs about Rs 100 while diesel is around Rs 92. In Kolkata, petrol is close to Rs 103 and diesel about Rs 90.

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Looking at other cities, petrol in Bengaluru is around Rs 102 and diesel near Rs 88. In Hyderabad, petrol is about Rs 107 and diesel around Rs 95.

In Jaipur, petrol is near Rs 104 and diesel about Rs 90. In Lucknow, petrol is around Rs 95 and diesel close to Rs 88.

In Patna, petrol is among the highest at around Rs 105 and diesel near Rs 92. In Chandigarh, petrol is cheaper at about Rs 94 and diesel around Rs 82.

Why Prices Differ Across Cities

Fuel prices are not uniform because each state charges different VAT rates. Transport costs and dealer margins also affect the final price you pay.

Why Relief May Be Limited

Even after the Rs 10 duty cut, rising global crude oil prices are keeping fuel rates high. Oil companies may not reduce prices immediately as they try to balance their costs.

What You Should Know

Fuel prices change daily, so rates in your city may go up or down depending on global oil prices and currency movement.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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