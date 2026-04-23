Petrol, diesel prices be increased to Rs 25–28 per litre after state assembly polls? Petroleum ministry says...

New Delhi: The Petroleum ministry has dismissed reports of increase in petrol and diesel prices post elections in several states.

In a post on X, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that such media reports are "fake", adding that fuel rates remain unchanged.

"There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government," Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has tweeted.

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The ministry said that such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading.

"In fact, India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices haven’t increased in the last 4 years. Govt of India and Oil PSUs have taken relentless steps in order to insulate the Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices," Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas wrote.

FAKE NEWS



There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government.

Such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and… pic.twitter.com/yTAfJdah2o — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 23, 2026

Government's rebuttal on a prospective price rise of petrol and diesel came on the back of the report published by Kotak Institutional Equities. The report indicated that petrol and diesel prices in India could undergo a steep hike after the ongoing state assembly elections get over on April 29. Kotak Institutional Equities said that petrol and disel could see a price rise of Rs 25–28 per litre, amidst crude oil rates hovering close to $120 per barrel.