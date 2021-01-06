Petrol, diesel prices changed after 29-days hiatus– Check fuel prices in metro cities on January 6, 2021

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Wednesday after 29 days of pause.

Fuel prices were hiked for the sixth straight day on December 7 by the oil marketing companies leading rates to touch 2-yrear high.

Petrol price in Delhi was was hiked 26 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. After this increase, petrol in Delhi climbed to Rs 83.97 per litre from Rs 83.71 previously. Diesel rates rose to Rs 74.12 per litre from Rs 73.87. In Mumbai, diesel touched an all-time high of Rs 80.78.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on January 6, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 83.97 74.12 Mumbai 90.60 80.78 Chennai 86.75 79.46 Kolkata 85.44 77.70

Petrol and diesel prices that remained unchanged for 48 days, saw a rate revision on November 20 (Friday), as state-run oil marketing companies hiked fuel prices. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of VAT. Taxes make up for nearly two-third of the retail selling price.

In September, diesel prices saw first reduction since mid-March when Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) froze rates for 82 days to adjust a record hike in excise duty on auto fuels against falling benchmark cost.

Diesel rates had gone up by Rs 12.55 a litre between June 7, when oil firms resumed revising prices in line with cost, and July 25. Diesel price has remained unchanged in the country since July 25, except in Delhi where a reduction in VAT lowered the rate by Rs 8.38 per litre. Petrol price went up by Rs 9.17 per litre between June 7 and June 29 before hitting a pause.

Brent crude rose as much as 0.6% to $53.94 a barrel, the highest since Feb. 26, 2020. It was at $53.79 a barrel at 0147 GMT and gained 4.9% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 13 cents, or 0.26%, to $50.06 a barrel. The contract on Tuesday closed up 4.6% at $49.93, its highest since Feb. 24, 2020, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs