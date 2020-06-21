Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 15th straight day. Check latest price in Delhi and other major cities

The price of diesel touched a new high in Delhi on Sunday (June 21) after the price of diesel was increased by 60 paise per litre by state-run oil marketing companies. The price of petrol was hiked by by 35 paise, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 8.88 a litre for diesel and Rs 7.97 for petrol respectively in the last 15 days.

According to a notification issued by state-run oil marketing companies, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 79.23 per litre, up from Rs 78.88, while diesel will sell at Rs 78.27 per litre from Rs 77.67.

In 2018, the prices of petrol and diesel had touched a record high with the petrol price climbing to Rs 84 a litre in Delhi on October 4, 2018 and diesel price hitting Rs 75.69 per litre on October 16, 2018.

The daily increase in petrol and diesel prices started on June 7 after state-run oil companies resumed daily revision in prices in line with costs after not reviewing the price for 82 days due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

Here are the latest petrol, diesel prices in major cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 79.23 and diesel Rs 78.27

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 86.04 and diesel Rs 76.69

Chennai: Petrol Rs 82.58 and diesel Rs 75.80

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 82.25 and diesel Rs 76.49

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 81.81 and diesel Rs 74.43

Gurugram: Petrol Rs 77.48 and diesel Rs 70.74