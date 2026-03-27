Petrol, Diesel prices in Bengaluru after Rs 10 duty cut: Check latest rates
As of today, petrol in the city is priced at around Rs 102.96 per litre, while diesel costs about Rs 90.99 per litre.
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New Delhi: Fuel prices in Bengaluru remained unchanged on March 27, even after the government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel.
As of today, petrol in the city is priced at around Rs 102.96 per litre, while diesel costs about Rs 90.99 per litre.
No Immediate Relief Despite Duty Cut
The government recently reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and removed it completely on diesel. However, this has not led to any immediate drop in fuel prices at the pump.
Why Prices Are Still High
The main reason is rising global crude oil prices. Oil companies are currently facing higher costs and are using the tax cut to manage losses instead of reducing retail prices.
Price Trend In The City
Fuel prices in Bengaluru have remained largely stable over the past few days, with no major changes despite market fluctuations.
What It Means For You
Even after the duty cut, people in Bengaluru may not see immediate savings. Fuel prices will depend on global oil trends and future decisions by oil companies.
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