Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3031086https://zeenews.india.com/economy/petrol-diesel-prices-in-bengaluru-after-rs-10-duty-cut-check-latest-rates-3031086.html
NewsBusinessEconomyPetrol, Diesel prices in Bengaluru after Rs 10 duty cut: Check latest rates
BENGALURU PETROL PRICE

Petrol, Diesel prices in Bengaluru after Rs 10 duty cut: Check latest rates

As of today, petrol in the city is priced at around Rs 102.96 per litre, while diesel costs about Rs 90.99 per litre.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Petrol, Diesel prices in Bengaluru after Rs 10 duty cut: Check latest ratesFile Photo

New Delhi: Fuel prices in Bengaluru remained unchanged on March 27, even after the government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel.

As of today, petrol in the city is priced at around Rs 102.96 per litre, while diesel costs about Rs 90.99 per litre.

No Immediate Relief Despite Duty Cut

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The government recently reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and removed it completely on diesel. However, this has not led to any immediate drop in fuel prices at the pump.

Why Prices Are Still High

The main reason is rising global crude oil prices. Oil companies are currently facing higher costs and are using the tax cut to manage losses instead of reducing retail prices.

Price Trend In The City

Fuel prices in Bengaluru have remained largely stable over the past few days, with no major changes despite market fluctuations.

What It Means For You

Even after the duty cut, people in Bengaluru may not see immediate savings. Fuel prices will depend on global oil trends and future decisions by oil companies.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jewar Airport Inauguration
Property prices near Jewar Airport may jump 28% by 2027: Report
Ram Navami 2026
Ram Navami 2026: Shilpa Shetty offers glimpse of 'halwa-puri' prasad tradition
R Madhavan
6 roles by Madhavan that prove he is one of the most underrated shape-shifters
Balen Shah
PM of Nepal, Balen Shah, releases rap song before oath-taking ceremony - WATCH
over ear
Top Wireless Headphones For Everyday Listening On Amazon
us iran war
Why Pakistan is mediating US-Iran war while bombing Kabul
Allhabad high court news
'Married man’s live‑in relationship not a crime,' says Allahabad High Court
Maharashtra TET 2026
MAHA TET 2026 notification out: Registration starts today, Check full details
Iran Pakistan
From mediator to betrayer: Iran furious over Pakistan's 'double game'
Auto news
Hyundai CRATER concept SUV: A bold glimpse into futuristic off-road machine