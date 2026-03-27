Petrol, Diesel prices in Bengaluru after Rs 10 duty cut: Check latest rates

New Delhi: Fuel prices in Bengaluru remained unchanged on March 27, even after the government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel.

As of today, petrol in the city is priced at around Rs 102.96 per litre, while diesel costs about Rs 90.99 per litre.

No Immediate Relief Despite Duty Cut

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The government recently reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and removed it completely on diesel. However, this has not led to any immediate drop in fuel prices at the pump.

Why Prices Are Still High

The main reason is rising global crude oil prices. Oil companies are currently facing higher costs and are using the tax cut to manage losses instead of reducing retail prices.

Price Trend In The City

Fuel prices in Bengaluru have remained largely stable over the past few days, with no major changes despite market fluctuations.

What It Means For You

Even after the duty cut, people in Bengaluru may not see immediate savings. Fuel prices will depend on global oil trends and future decisions by oil companies.