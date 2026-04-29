Petrol, diesel prices increased by Rs 10, Rs 12.50 per litre? Govt clarifies

New Delhi: A viral message is circulating in social media, claiming that petrol prices have been hiked by Rs 10 and diesel prices by Rs 12.50 per litre. Debunking the viral video , government’s fact-checking arm PIB Fact Check has said that this claim is Fake. PIB Fact Check has clarified that no such order has been issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

"An order circulating on social media claims to be issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stating that petrol and diesel prices have been increased by ₹10 and ₹12.50, respectively. This order is Fake," PIB Fact Check wrote on X.

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PIB Fact Check added that the Government of India has not issued any such order and has asked netizens to verify such news only through official government sources.

Alternatively, people can also help stop misinformation by flagging suspicious content to @PIBFactCheck. They can send WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or send email to factcheck@pib.gov.in

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Earlier, last week the Petroleum ministry dismissed reports of increase in petrol and diesel prices post elections in several states. The ministry said that such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading. In a post on X, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that such media reports are "fake", adding that fuel rates remain unchanged.

"There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government," Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has tweeted.

"In fact, India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices haven’t increased in the last 4 years. Govt of India and Oil PSUs have taken relentless steps in order to insulate the Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices," Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas wrote. (Also read: No DAC, no LPG; Know how to generate it)

Government's rebuttal on a prospective price rise of petrol and diesel came on the back of the report published by Kotak Institutional Equities. The report indicated that petrol and diesel prices in India could undergo a steep hike after the ongoing state assembly elections get over on April 29. Kotak Institutional Equities said that petrol and disel could see a price rise of Rs 25–28 per litre, amidst crude oil rates hovering close to $120 per barrel.