Petrol, diesel prices slashed after 25 days on Thursday; check today’s rates in top cities

After remaining significantly high since 25 days, petrol and diesel prices have been marginally slashed on Thursday. State-run oil marketing companies on October 3 lowered the retail prices of petrol and diesel across major cities of the country. Petrol prices have been slashed by 9-10 paise and diesel prices have been reduced by 6-7 paise across four metropolitan cities of India on Thursday.

Prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday in four cities are as follows:

Delhi: According to the fuel price information as on the website of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), the petrol prices in the national capital came down by 10 paise to Rs 74.51 a litre on Thursday from Rs 74.61 on Wednesday, while diesel prices decreased by 6 paise at Rs 67.43 per litre on Thursday from Rs 67.49 on Wednesday.

Mumbai: In Mumbai, the rate of one litre of petrol is Rs 80.11 per litre on Thursday, down by 10 paise compared with Wednesday's price of Rs 80.21 a litre. A litre of diesel is priced at Rs 70.69 per litre in Mumbai, down by 7 paise from Rs 70.76 a litre on Wednesday.

Chennai: The retail price of petrol is Rs 77.40 a litre in Chennai on Thursday, which is 10 paise less than Wednesday's price of Rs 77.50 while diesel was being sold at Rs 71.24 a litre, six paise less than Wednesday's price of Rs 71.84.

Kolkata: In Kolkata, the petrol is retailing at Rs 77.14 a litre today, which is 9 paise less than Wednesday's retail price of Rs 78.04, while diesel price is at Rs 69.85 a litre today, which is 6 paise less than Wednesday's retail price of Rs 70.45.

The fuel prices are in India are revised on a daily basis. Petrol and diesel prices are revised every day at 06:00 am to sync it with the variation in global oil prices.

Petrol prices have soared by Rs 2.54 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.06 per litre since September 14 drone attack on two major Saudi oil installations. India primarily depends on Saudi Arabia for a fifth of its oil imports.