Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025908https://zeenews.india.com/economy/petrol-diesel-prices-soar-by-rs-55-per-litre-in-pakistan-amid-iran-war-3025908.html
NewsBusinessEconomyPetrol, diesel prices soar by Rs 55 per litre in Pakistan amid Iran war
PAKISTAN

Petrol, diesel prices soar by Rs 55 per litre in Pakistan amid Iran war

As global oil prices surge and shipping costs rise due to war premiums and security risks, Pakistan has little choice but to pass the increase on to consumers. But the uncomfortable reality is that the Rs 55 per litre hike may only be the beginning, according to the report in the Karachi-based Business Recorder.

|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 04:36 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Petrol, diesel prices soar by Rs 55 per litre in Pakistan amid Iran warImage Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan have shot up by nearly Rs 55 per litre after the outbreak of the Iran war, which reflects the energy import trap that the country has been stuck in during recent years, according to a report in the Pakistani media. 

As global oil prices surge and shipping costs rise due to war premiums and security risks, Pakistan has little choice but to pass the increase on to consumers. But the uncomfortable reality is that the Rs 55 per litre hike may only be the beginning, according to the report in the Karachi-based Business Recorder.

If the conflict persists, the increase in oil prices will lead to higher transport costs, rising food prices, accelerating inflation, and a significant rise in the cost of doing business.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The report states that Pakistan is vulnerable to global energy shocks because of a structural policy failure. The country designed its energy system around imported fuels, despite possessing substantial domestic energy resources. In doing so, policymakers largely ignored the most critical principle of national energy planning: energy security, the report lamented.

What makes this situation even more troubling is that Pakistan is not a country lacking energy resources. On the contrary, it is richly endowed with indigenous energy potential.

The Thar coal reserves are among the largest lignite deposits in the world, which have the potential to generate 100,000 megawatts for more than a century. Properly developed, they could supply a substantial portion of Pakistan’s baseload electricity for decades at significantly lower cost than imported fuels.

Pakistan also possesses enormous hydropower potential, estimated at more than 60,000 megawatts, much of which remains untapped. In addition, the country lies in one of the world’s most favourable regions for solar energy, while the wind corridors of Sindh and Balochistan offer significant renewable power potential, the report pointed out.

Given these advantages, Pakistan had a clear strategic option: build its energy system around indigenous resources, but the fact that it did not constitutes a strategic policy failure, the report observes.

The importance of energy security has been raised repeatedly over the past two decades. Many analysts have consistently argued that Pakistan must reduce dependence on imported fuels and prioritise domestic resources. Had Pakistan converted a substantial portion of its energy generation to a combination of hydropower and Thar coal, the country’s economic trajectory would look very different today, the report added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Passive euthanasia
Who is Harish Rana? Man granted euthanasia by SC for first time in India
Pakistan
Petrol, diesel prices soar by Rs 55 per litre in Pakistan amid Iran war
India
LPG Shortage in India: IRCTC may stop cooked meals on trains, refunds likely
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey's whopping net worth, lifestyle and look at her controversies
Bluetooth speaker
Best Bluetooth Speakers to Explore in Amazon Electronics Premier League
Land Of Diamond
This Indian city is known as the 'Land Of Black Diamond'
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's intense training video goes viral ahead of IPL 2026 - WATCH
Auto news
Upcoming Creta, Scorpio rival receives 5 star safety rating - Details
stock market today
Dalal street under pressure: Sensex, Nifty fall over 1%
ink tank printer
Best Home and Office Printers in Amazon Electronics Premier League