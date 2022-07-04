NewsBusinessEconomy
PETROL

Petrol, diesel prices to come down after VAT cut on fuel in Maharashtra

Petrol is now priced at Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at Rs 97.28 per litre.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
  • Petrol is now priced at Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at Rs 97.28 per litre.
  • Sitharaman stated that the government will examine the increased levies charged on oil, diesel, and ATF every two weeks based on world pricing.

Trending Photos

Petrol, diesel prices to come down after VAT cut on fuel in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, announced on Monday that the state government will lower the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel and diesel. Shinde informed the Legislative House that a decision to decrease VAT on fuel would be made in the state Cabinet once he won the floor test.

Petrol is now priced at Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at Rs 97.28 per litre. The city of Mumbai has the highest petrol prices in the country. Read More: 

At the end of May, the Maharashtra government reduced the state-imposed tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre, respectively. The action came after the central government announced a tax cut on fuel of Rs 8 per litre and diesel of Rs 6 per litre on May 21. The Union Finance Minister also asked states to follow suit by lowering state charges on car fuels. Read More: 

However, in April, the Opposition-ruled states rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to reduce VAT on fuel as a people-relief move. The opposition-ruled states have previously refused, claiming that it would have a significant detrimental impact on their earnings.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the government will examine the increased levies charged on oil, diesel, and ATF every two weeks based on world pricing. She said these as "extraordinary times." "and oil prices are uncontrollable on a global scale. "We do not want to impede exports, but rather improve domestic availability." "Sitharaman stated.

On the final day of the two-day extraordinary session of the House, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won the key floor test. The motion of confidence was supported by 164 MLAs in the 288-member House, while it was opposed by 99. Three parliamentarians did not vote, while 21 legislators, including Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress, were missing during the trust vote.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?