हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
petrol price today

Petrol, diesel prices to increase again on Friday; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices are all set to increase for the third time this week. 

Petrol, diesel prices to increase again on Friday; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices are all set to increase again on Friday, March 24. According to a notification sent by Indian Oil Corporation to fuel dealers, petrol and diesel rates will increase by 80 paise on Friday, in third such hike within a week. Earlier this week, petrol and diesel were increased by 80 paise on both Monday and Tuesday. 

Oil marketing companies restarted the daily revision of petrol and diesel prices from March 21 after a hiatus of 137 days. It was anyways expected that oil marketing companies will start increasing petrol and diesel rates after the results of polls in five states. 

With the latest price hike, petrol will sell for Rs 97.81 per litre in Delhi. On the other hand, diesel will retail at Rs 89.07 in the national capital on Friday, March 24. Similarly, fuel prices will witness a hike in Mumbai. In the financial capital of India, petrol price will increase to Rs Rs 112.47 while diesel will retail at Rs 96.65 per litre. 

In Kolkata, petrol will cost Rs 107.14 per litre while diesel will sell at Rs 92.22 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol and diesel rates are increased to Rs 103.71 and Rs 93.75, respectively.

On November 4, 2021, the Central government had slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. Following the move from the Central government, several state governments slashed the VAT on petrol and diesel, in a major respite for vehicle owners. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
petrol price todayPetrolDieselPetrol price hikePartial rollback of diesel price hike
Next
Story

IOC, BPCL, HPCL lost $2.25 bn in revenue due to fuel price freeze: Moody's

Must Watch

PT25M2S

UP gets freedom from casteism, says Amit Shah