Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, April 13, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 14th day; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices remained unchanged for 14th day on Tuesday as oil marketing companies decided to keep rates on hold today.

Petrol and diesel prices were cut three times in the month of March during which petrol became cheaper by 61 paise per litre and diesel prices were reduced by 60 paise per litre. On the last day of March, there is no change in the prices of fuel.

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed on March 24 by oil marketing companies for first time in over a year. Prices were last reduced on March 16, 2020.

Petrol prices have gone up by a record Rs 21.58 per litre in the last one year while diesel prices have increased by Rs 19.18 a litre.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on April 13, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Kolkata 90.77 83.75

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday on tensions in the Middle East after the Yemen-based Houthi movement said it fired missiles on Saudi oil sites and on an expected drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States. Brent crude oil futures was up 9 cents, or 0.1%, at $63.37 a barrel by 0055 GMT while U.S. crude oil futures gained 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $59.81 a barrel, a Reuters report said.

