Petrol

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, April 2, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 3rd day; check prices in metro cities

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55. For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, April 2, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 3rd day; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices remained unchanged for third day on Friday as oil marketing companies decided to keep rates on hold today. 

Petrol and diesel prices were cut three times in the month of March during which petrol became cheaper by 61 paise per litre and diesel prices were reduced by 60 paise per litre. On the last day of March, there is no change in the prices of fuel.

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed on Wednesday (March 24) by oil marketing companies for first time in over a year. Prices were last reduced on March 16, 2020.

Petrol prices have gone up by a record Rs 21.58 per litre in the last one year while diesel prices have increased by Rs 19.18 a litre.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on April 2, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi 90.56 80.87
Mumbai 96.98 87.96
Chennai 92.58 85.88
Kolkata 90.77 83.75

 

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.
For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Brent crude was trading around $64 a barrel, more than 20% up on the start of the year and not far from this year`s high of around $71, a Reuters report said.

With Agency  Inputs

