Petrol, Diesel prices today: Check rates in your city as fuel prices hold steady

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in India have remained unchanged on April 4, even though global crude oil prices are rising due to tensions in the Middle East.

The government has decided to keep fuel prices stable for now to protect consumers from sudden increases. Oil companies are absorbing some of the cost instead of passing it fully to customers.

Latest Fuel Prices in Major Cities

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here’s how much petrol and diesel cost in key cities today:

Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77, Diesel Rs 87.67 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54, Diesel Rs 90.03 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol around Rs 105.41, Diesel Rs 92.02 per litre

Chennai: Petrol around Rs 100–101, Diesel Rs 92.61 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol around Rs 102.9, Diesel Rs 90.99 per litre

In most cities, petrol prices are above Rs 100 per litre, while diesel remains slightly cheaper but still expensive.

Why Prices Are Not Increasing Right Now

Even though global oil prices are rising, fuel prices in India are being controlled for now. The government has reduced some taxes and is asking oil companies to manage the situation.

Officials have said that oil marketing companies are facing heavy losses because they are selling fuel at lower prices than the actual cost. In fact, losses are estimated at about Rs 24 per litre on petrol and Rs 104 per litre on diesel.

What Affects Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors:

Global crude oil prices

Rupee vs US dollar exchange rate

Central and state taxes

Transportation and distribution costs

Because different states have different taxes, fuel prices vary from city to city.

What It Means for Consumers

For now, there is no immediate price hike, which is good news for consumers. However, this may not last long. If global oil prices continue to rise, fuel rates in India could increase in the coming days.

In simple terms:

Prices are stable today

But pressure is building due to global factors

Future price hikes cannot be ruled out