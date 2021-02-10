हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Petrol

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 10, 2021: Petrol prices cross Rs 94/litre in Mumbai; check prices in metro cities

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55. For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 10, 2021: Petrol prices cross Rs 94/litre in Mumbai; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices were again hiked by oil marketing companies on Wednesday, pushing petrol prices above Rs 94 per litre in Mumbai, the highest among all metros.

Petrol and diesel prices were both hiked by 30 paise per litre on Tuesday in Delhi, pushing fuel prices to all time high in Delhi, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were hiked from Rs 87.30 per litre to Rs 87.60 per litre and diesel from Rs 77.48 per litre to Rs 77.73 per litre. While in Mumbai the petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs  94.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 84.63 per litre respectively, the highest among all four metros.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 10, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi 87.60 77.73
Mumbai 94.12 84.63
Chennai 89.96 82.90
Kolkata 88.92 81.31

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.
For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Live TV

#mute

Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday to 13-month highs. Brent rose 33 cents, or 0.54%, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $58.34 a barrel, up 37 cents, or 0.64%., a Reuters report said.

With Agency  Inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PetrolDieselaviation turbinefuel price in India
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 9, 2021: Petrol prices hiked by 35 paise; check prices in metro cities
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M39S

How Deep Sidhu, accused of Red Fort violence, kept escaping police's grip?