Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 10, 2021: Petrol prices cross Rs 94/litre in Mumbai; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices were again hiked by oil marketing companies on Wednesday, pushing petrol prices above Rs 94 per litre in Mumbai, the highest among all metros.

Petrol and diesel prices were both hiked by 30 paise per litre on Tuesday in Delhi, pushing fuel prices to all time high in Delhi, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were hiked from Rs 87.30 per litre to Rs 87.60 per litre and diesel from Rs 77.48 per litre to Rs 77.73 per litre. While in Mumbai the petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 94.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 84.63 per litre respectively, the highest among all four metros.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 10, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 87.60 77.73 Mumbai 94.12 84.63 Chennai 89.96 82.90 Kolkata 88.92 81.31

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday to 13-month highs. Brent rose 33 cents, or 0.54%, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $58.34 a barrel, up 37 cents, or 0.64%., a Reuters report said.

