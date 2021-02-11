Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 11, 2021: Fuel prices at fresh all time high, check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices were again hiked by oil marketing companies on Thursday, pushing diesel prices above Rs 78 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices in Delhi were hiked from Rs 87.60 per litre to Rs 87.85, a hike of 25 paise. Meanwhile diesel prices were hiked by 30 paise per litre from Rs 77.73 to Rs 78.03

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 11, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 87.85 78.03 Mumbai 94.36 84.94 Chennai 90.18 83.18 Kolkata 89.16 81.61

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Live TV

#mute

Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday to 13-month highs. Brent rose 33 cents, or 0.54%, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $58.34 a barrel, up 37 cents, or 0.64%., a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs