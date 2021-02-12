हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Petrol

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 12, 2021: Fuel prices at record high, petrol prices cross Rs 88/litre in Delhi; check prices in metro cities

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55. For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 12, 2021: Fuel prices at record high, petrol prices cross Rs 88/litre in Delhi; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices were again hiked by oil marketing companies on Friday, pushing petrol prices above Rs 88 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices in Delhi were at record high, after being hiked from Rs 87.85 to Rs 88.14  per litre , a hike of 29 paise. Meanwhile diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre from Rs 78.03 to Rs 78.38 per litre

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 11, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi 88.14 78.38
Mumbai 94.36 84.94
Chennai 90.18 83.18
Kolkata 89.16 81.61

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.
For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday to 13-month highs. Brent rose 33 cents, or 0.54%, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $58.34 a barrel, up 37 cents, or 0.64%., a Reuters report said.

With Agency  Inputs

