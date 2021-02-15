Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 15, 2021: Fuel prices at record high, petrol prices near Rs 89/litre in Delhi; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices were hiked for the seventh consecutive day on Monday by oil marketing companies, pushing petrol prices at nearly Rs 89 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices in Delhi were at record high, after being hiked from Rs 88.73 to Rs 88.99 per litre, a hike of 29 paise. Meanwhile diesel prices were also hiked by 29 paise per litre from Rs 79.06 to Rs 79.35 per litre

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 15, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 88.99 79.35 Mumbai 94.64 95.46 Chennai 90.44 91.19 Kolkata 89.44 90.25

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Brent crude rose $1 to $63.43 a barrel. U.S. crude oil gained $1.2 to $60.7, a Reuters report said.

