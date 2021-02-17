Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 17, 2021: Petrol prices near Rs 90/litre in Delhi; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices were hiked for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday by oil marketing companies, pushing petrol prices near Rs 90 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices in Delhi were at record high, after being hiked from Rs 89.29 per litre, a hike of 30 paise. Meanwhile diesel prices were hiked by 30 paise per litre from Rs 79.35 to Rs 79.70 per litre

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 16, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi 89.54    79.95
Mumbai 96.00  86.98
Chennai 91.68 85.01
Kolkata 90.78  83.54

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.
For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

U.S. crude futures slipped 0.6% to $59.71 a barrel on Wednesday after poking above $60 on Tuesday, while Brent crude futures were also down 0.6% at $62.95, a Reuters report said.

