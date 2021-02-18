Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 18, 2021: Diesel prices cross Rs 80/litre, petrol prices near Rs 90/litre in Delhi; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices were hiked for the tenth consecutive day on Thursday by oil marketing companies, pushing petrol prices near Rs 90 per litre in Delhi while diesel prices crossed Rs 80 per litre..

Petrol in Delhi stand at Rs 89.88/litre, an increase of 34 paise and diesel prices stand at Rs 80.27/litre, an increase by 32 paise.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 18, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 89.88 80.27 Mumbai 96.32 87.32 Chennai 91.98 85.31 Kolkata 91.11 83.86

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Brent crude climbed 93 cents, or 1.5%, to $65.27 a barrel by 0219 GMT, touching its highest since Jan. 20, 2020. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 76 cents, or 1.2%, to $61.90 a barrel, registering its highest since Jan. 8, 2020, a Reuters report said.

