Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 19, 2021: Petrol prices cross Rs 90/litre in Delhi for 1st time ever; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices were hiked for the eleventh consecutive day on Friday by oil marketing companies, pushing petrol prices above Rs 90 per litre in Delhi while diesel prices crossed Rs 80 per litre..

Petrol in Delhi stand at Rs 90.19/litre, an increase of 31 paise and diesel prices stand at Rs 80.60/litre, an increase by 33 paise.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 19, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.19 80.60 Mumbai 96.62 87.67 Chennai 92.25 85.63 Kolkata 91.41 84.19

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Brent crude fell $1.17 to settle at $62.76 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped $1.37 to $59.15 a barrel, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs