Fuel price on rise for 12th consecutive day, check today's Petrol - Diesel prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Fuel prices across India rose for the twelfth consecutive day burning a hole in the common commuter’s pocket even as the global oil market remains stable.

In the national capital, petrol saw an increase of 39 paise and is being sold at Rs 90.58 per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 37 paise and costs Rs 80.97 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol touched the Rs 97 per litre mark after a hike of 38 paise and diesel was priced at Rs 87.06 per litre following an increase of 39 paise.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.58 80.97 Mumbai 97.00 88.06 Chennai 92.59 85.98 Kolkata 91.78 84.56

Earlier on Friday, petrol breached the Rs 90-mark in Delhi after oil marketing companies raised the pump price of petrol by 31 paise and diesel by another 33 paise per litre.

The retail price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark in several states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Notably, these states have one of the highest levels of local levies on petroleum products in the country.

The oil companies executives said petrol and diesel prices may increase further in the coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making losses on the sale of auto fuels.