Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 22, 2021: After 12 consecutive days of hike, fuel prices steady for 2nd day; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: After seeing rate hike for 12 consecutive days since February 9, oil companies have kept the prices of oil steady for second consecutive day on Monday. Petrol in Delhi has already crossed Rs 90 per litre while in Mumbai it is being sold at Rs 97 per liter, the most expensive in four metro cities.

In the national capital, petrol saw an increase of 39 paise and is being sold at Rs 90.58 per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 37 paise and costs Rs 80.97 per litre on February 20 (Saturday), while rates were paused on Sunday .

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 22, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.58 80.97 Mumbai 97.00 88.06 Chennai 92.59 85.98 Kolkata 91.78 84.56

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Early Monday, Brent crude futures were up another 50 cents at $63.41 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 45 cents to $59.69, a Reuters report said.

