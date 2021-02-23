Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 23, 2021: Petrol prices near Rs 91 per litre in Delhi; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by oil marketing companies on Tuesday.

After seeing rate hike for 12 consecutive days since February 9, oil companies have kept the prices of oil steady for two consecutive days till Monday. Petrol in Delhi is just 7 paise away from Rs 91 per litre while in Mumbai it is being sold at Rs 97 per litre, the most expensive in four metro cities.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 23, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.93 81.32 Mumbai 97.34 88.44 Chennai 92.90 86.31 Kolkata 91.12 84.20

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Live TV

#mute

Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after U.S. production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs