Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, February 26, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 3rd day; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for third day on Friday as oil marketing companies kept the rates at pause.

After seeing rate hike for 12 consecutive days since February 9, oil companies have kept the prices of oil steady for two consecutive days till Monday. On Tuesday, Petrol in Delhi was just 7 paise away from Rs 91 per litre while in Mumbai it is being sold at Rs 97 per litre, the most expensive in four metro cities.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 26, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.93 81.32 Mumbai 97.34 88.44 Chennai 92.90 86.31 Kolkata 91.12 84.20

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

U.S. crude settled down 3 cents to $61.67 a barrel on Tuesday, still close to its highest levels since January 2020. Brent crude settled up 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $65.37 a barrel, a Reuters report said.

