Petrol Diesel Prices Today, February 8, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 3rd straight day; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi:

Petrol and diesel prices were both hiked by 30 paise per litre on Friday (February 5), pushing fuel prices to all time high in Delhi, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were hiked 30 paise from Rs 86.65 per litre to Rs 86.95 per litre and diesel from Rs 76.83 per litre to Rs 77.13 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai the petrol and diesel prices stood were hiked from 92.86 per litre to Rs 93.49 per litre and diesel from Rs 83.30 per litre to Rs 83.99 per litre respectively, the highest among all four metros.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 8, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 86.95 77.13 Mumbai 93.49 83.99 Chennai 89.39 82.33 Kolkata 88.30 80.71

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Live TV

#mute

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 51 cents, or 0.9%, to $56.73 a barrel by 0210 GMT, after touching a high of $56.75, the most since Jan. 22 last year. Brent crude futures climbed 45 cents, or 0.8%, to $59.28 a barrel, after hitting a high of $59.32, its highest since Feb. 20 last year. Brent is on track to rise 6% this week, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs