Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates unchanged on November 14, check prices in your city

New Delhi: On Sunday, November 14, 2021, there was no change in the price of petrol or diesel. After the central and state governments lowered duties, motor gasoline rates have stayed stable, bringing more respite to consumers who had been subjected to a steady increase in rates. The last time the fuel prices in major cities were updated was on November 4.

The government announced an excise duty cut on fuels on the eve of Diwali, lowering the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Following this, numerous states, largely led by the NDA, hastened to lower the value added tax (VAT) on gasoline and diesel, making them more affordable.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation, a litre of petrol costs Rs 103.97 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.67. It should be noted that the Delhi administration has made no announcements regarding VAT reductions. Petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai, India's financial centre, and diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre.

Similarly, petrol and diesel rates in Chennai stayed unchanged at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 104.67 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.79.

Despite the fact that there has been no change in petrol prices for eleven days, all four metro cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata) remain over the Rs 100.

The price of petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh is Rs 95.09 and Rs 86.59 per litre, respectively. Today, petrol costs Rs 95.23 per litre in Ghaziabad, while diesel costs Rs 86.80 per litre.

Petrol costs Rs 82.96 a litre in Andaman and Nicobar, making it the cheapest in the country. Petrol costs Rs 92.02 per litre in Itanagar.

The price of fuel has dropped the greatest in Ladakh, with a reduction of Rs 19.61 per litre. Diesel is currently the cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar, costing Rs 77.13 per litre. Diesel prices in Rajasthan's Jaipur, on the other hand, are above the Rs 100 barrier, at Rs 108.39 per litre.

Live TV

#mute