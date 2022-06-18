On Saturday, June 18, fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for the 28th day in a row. Prices of fuel and diesel have remained stable since the union government announced an excise duty drop of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21.

Meanwhile, the retail price of diesel in Delhi has dropped to Rs 89.62 a litre from Rs 96.67 previously.

Public sector OMCs such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd are responsible for the regular review of petrol and diesel prices in the country (BPCL). The fuel price is adjusted by OMCs based on a number of factors, including international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Because of local factors such as state taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), and freight charges, the price of gasoline and diesel differs from state to state. Read More: PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Do it by THIS date or face a penalty of Rs 1,000

Following the national government's relaxation of the excise duty on fuel prices, some state governments decreased VAT on petrol and diesel, bringing prices down. The state government of Kerala reduced the local tax on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre, respectively. Odisha's state-imposed tariffs on gasoline and diesel were reduced by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 per litre, respectively. The Maharashtra state government decreased the VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre, respectively. The Rajasthan government reduced the VAT on fuel and diesel by Rs 2.48 per litre and Rs 1.16 per litre, respectively.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 18, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.