Petrol, Diesel rates drop after excise duty cut, check prices in your city
The rates were last altered when the government declared on May 21 that excise duty on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre, respectively.
- Petrol was selling for Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel was selling for Rs 92.76 per litre.
- Petrol cost Rs 96.63 per litre in Gandhinagar, while diesel cost Rs 92.38 per litre.
New Delhi: Despite worldwide crude oil prices hovering around $110 per barrel, local gasoline and diesel prices have remained steady for the 29th day. In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 96.72 per litre and in Mumbai, it cost Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel cost Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs 97.28 per litre in Mumbai.
The rates were last altered when the government declared on May 21 that excise duty on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre, respectively.
Following the excise duty reduction, petrol was selling for Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel was selling for Rs 92.76 per litre. On Sunday, petrol cost Rs 102.63 per litre in Chennai, while diesel cost Rs 94.24 per litre.
In other regions of the country, Bhopal's petrol price was Rs 108.65 per litre on Sunday, while diesel was Rs 93.90 per litre. Petrol was selling for Rs 109.66 per litre in Hyderabad, while diesel was selling at Rs 97.82 per litre. According to the latest statement by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Bengaluru was Rs 101.94 per litre and the price of diesel was Rs 87.89 per litre.
Petrol cost Rs 96.63 per litre in Gandhinagar, while diesel cost Rs 92.38 per litre. Petrol cost Rs 96.01 per litre in Guwahati, while diesel cost Rs 83.94. Petrol was selling for Rs 96.57 per litre in Lucknow, and diesel was selling for Rs 89.76 per litre. Petrol cost Rs 107.71 per litre and diesel cost Rs 96.52 per litre in Thiruvananthapuram.
Brent futures sank $6.69, or 5.6 percent, to $113.12 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $8.03, or 6.8%, to $109.56 a barrel.
Check out the fuel rates on June 19:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
