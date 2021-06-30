Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, June 30, 2021: Rates remain unchanged, check prices in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices remain unchanged on Wednesday (June 30) across the country after a slight hike on June 29., according to the data shared by fuel retailing companies. At present, petrol is now selling at Rs 98.81 per litre in Delhi. On the other hand, diesel rates remain unchanged at Rs 89.18 per litre in the national capital. In the financial capital of India, Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 104.90 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.72 per litre.

Petrol prices had crossed the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai on May 29, 2021. Meanwhile, while the rates have remained unchanged on June 30, petrol is still on its way to cross the Rs 100 mark in Chennai and other metro cities. Also Read: Focus on five-fold strategy of COVID-19 management: Centre tells states and UTs as cases decline

Petrol and diesel prices have increased by 16 times in the month of June. Fuel prices were increased 16 times in May as well. It is important to note that prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing since May 4 when oil marketing companies restarted daily price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus. Since then, petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 8.41 per litre and Rs 8.45 in New Delhi. Also Read: From Income Tax rules to LPG cylinder price: THESE key things impacting common man to change from July 1

Per litre petrol and diesel prices in top cities:

City Petrol Diesel

Kolkata 98.64 92.03

Chennai 99.89 93.74

Chandigarh 95.03 88.81

Hyderabad 102.66 97.20

Jaipur 105.76 98.48

Bhubaneswar 102.11 97.54

Bengaluru 102.11 94.54

