Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 16th consecutive day; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 16th consecutive day on Monday as oil marketing companies kept the rates at pause.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on March 15, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 91.17 81.47 Mumbai 97.57 88.60 Chennai 93.11 86.45 Kolkata 91.35 84.35

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Live TV

#mute

Oil prices were supported by production cuts by major oil producers and optimism about a demand recovery as the global economy recovers from the pandemic-induced recession. U.S. crude futures traded at $66.23 per barrel, up 0.9% on the day, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs