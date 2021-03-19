हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Petrol

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 19, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 20th consecutive day; check prices in metro cities

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55. For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 19, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 20th consecutive day; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 20th consecutive day on Friday as oil marketing companies kept the rates at pause.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on March 19, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi 91.17 81.47
Mumbai 97.57 88.60
Chennai 93.11 86.45
Kolkata 91.35 84.35

 

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.
For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Oil prices fell on Friday, extending losses for a sixth day as a new wave of COVID-19 infections wash across Europe, spurring new lockdowns and dampening hopes for a recovery in demand for fuels anytime soon. US crude fell below $60 again and was trading at $59.97 a barrel by 0115 GMT. Brent crude was off by 1 cent at $63.27, a Reuters report said.

With Agency  Inputs

