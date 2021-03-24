Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 24, 2021: Fuel prices slashed after remaining unchanged for 24 consecutive days; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were slashed on Wednesday by oil marketing companies, after they remained unchanged for 24 consecutive days.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on March 24, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90. 99 81.30 Mumbai 97.40 88.42 Chennai 92.95 86.29 Kolkata 91.18 84.18

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $61.06 a barrel by 0108 GMT, after tumbling 5.9% and hitting a low of $60.50 the previous day. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $57.95 a barrel, having lost 6.2% and touched a low of $57.32 on Tuesday. Both benchmarks touched their lowest levels since early February on Tuesday and have now fallen more than 14% from their recent highs earlier this month, a Reuters report said.

