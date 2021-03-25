Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 25, 2021: Fuel prices slashed for 2nd day; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were slashed for the second day on Thursday by by oil marketing companies, after they remained unchanged for 24 consecutive days.

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed on Wednesday (March 24) by oil marketing companies for first time in over a year. Prices were last reduced on March 16, 2020.

In the last two days, petrol price in Delhi has become cheaper by 39 paise and diesel by 37 paise per litre. Petrol price on Wednesday was cut by 18 paise per litre and diesel by 17 paise a litre. Petrol price was cut to Rs 90.99 a litre in Delhi from Rs 91.17 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel now comes for Rs 81.30 a litre in the national capital, down from Rs 81.47 previously. In Mumbai, the petrol price was cut to Rs 97.40 a litre on Wednesday from Rs 97.57 while diesel rates were reduced to Rs 88.42 from Rs 88.60, the price notification showed.

Petrol prices have gone up by a record Rs 21.58 per litre in the last one year while diesel prices have increased by Rs 19.18 a litre.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on March 25, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.78 81.10 Mumbai 97.19 88.20 Chennai 92.77 86.10 Kolkata 90.98 83.98

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Live TV

#mute

Brent crude futures slid $1.14, or 1.8%, to $63.27 a barrel at 0139 GMT, after jumping 6% overnight. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by $1.27, or 2.1%, to $59.91 a barrel, after climbing 5.9% overnight, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs