Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 3, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 5th day; check prices in metro cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on the fifth consecutive day across India. The crude oil was trading at USD 65.69 (Rs. 4,813 approx.) for a barrel whereas the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) were at USD 62.70/ barrel on Wednesday (March 3).

The fuel prices were going high a while ago and recorded an all-time high Saturday (February 27). The petrol price for a litre in the national capital is Rs. 91.17, in Kolkata, it is Rs. 91.35. Rs. 93.11 per litre in Chennai. Mumbai has to pay the highest amount for a litre of petrol at Rs. 97.57.

Diesel is the most commonly used combustion fuel and it remained stable too. Diesel is going for Rs. 81.47 per litre in New Delhi. In Kolkata, it is going for Rs. 84.35. . Diesel is priced at Rs. 88.60 in Mumbai. In Chennai, it is going for Rs. 86.45 per litre.

In several other regions of the country, fuel prices have gone an all-time high. In states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Petrol has crossed Rs. 100 per litre mark. The Finance Ministry is considering slashing excise duty on petrol and diesel in order to minimise the impact of increased fuel prices.

