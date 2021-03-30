हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 30, 2021: Fuel prices slashed after 4-day pause; check prices in metro cities

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55. For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 30, 2021: Fuel prices slashed after 4-day pause; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were slashed on Tuesday after a four-day pause as oil marketing companies slashed rates.

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed on Wednesday (March 24) by oil marketing companies for first time in over a year. Prices were last reduced on March 16, 2020.

Petrol prices have gone up by a record Rs 21.58 per litre in the last one year while diesel prices have increased by Rs 19.18 a litre.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on March 30, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi 90.56 80.87
Mumbai 96.98 87.96
Chennai 92.58 85.88
Kolkata 90.77 83.75

 

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.
For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Live TV

#mute

Crude prices inched up on a report that Russia would back broadly stable oil output when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies meet this week., a Reuters report said.

With Agency  Inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PetrolDieselaviation turbinefuel price in India
Next
Story

Air India privatisation to be completed by May end: Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

Must Watch

PT13M3S

Exclusive Report: Story of the brave heroes standing firm in -30 degree