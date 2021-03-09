हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Petrol

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 10th consecutive day; check prices in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 10th consecutive day on Tuesday as oil marketing companies kept the rates at pause.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on March 10, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi 91.17 81.47
Mumbai 97.57 88.60
Chennai 93.11 86.45
Kolkata 91.35 84.35

 

Central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.
For diesel, the central excise adds up to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. Besides, the price also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Brent crude futures for May rose by 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.56 a barrel by 0125 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.24, a Reuters report said.

With Agency  Inputs

