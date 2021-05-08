Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 08, 2021: Fuel rates stable in metros, check price in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in major metro cities on Saturday, showing signs of stability in the last four days. The rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and therefore can change anytime in the morning.

State-owned fuel retailers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) change fuel prices based on the crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. These companies recently resumed daily rate revision after 18 days long hiatus.

Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs 91.27 Rs 81.73 Chennai Rs 93.15 Rs 86.65 Mumbai Rs 97.61 Rs 88.82 Bangalore Rs 94.30 Rs 86.64 Hyderabad Rs 94.86 Rs 89.11

Currently, petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs 91.27, and diesel price at Rs 81.73. Meanwhile, the prices in Hyderabad stayed at Rs 94.86, and diesel at Rs 89.11.

Central government earns around Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol, according to prices in Delhi. Sales tax and VAT of the state government constitutes around Rs 20 per litre price of petrol in the capital city.

The central excise for diesel comes to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. In addition to all the taxes, the retail price of fuel also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

