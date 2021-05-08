हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 08, 2021: Fuel rates stable in metros, check price in your city

Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in major metro cities on Saturday, showing signs of stability in the last four days. The rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and therefore can change anytime in the morning. 

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 08, 2021: Fuel rates stable in metros, check price in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in major metro cities on Saturday, showing signs of stability in the last four days. The rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and therefore can change anytime in the morning. 

State-owned fuel retailers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) change fuel prices based on the crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. These companies recently resumed daily rate revision after 18 days long hiatus.

 

 Petrol Diesel
Delhi Rs 91.27 Rs 81.73
Chennai Rs 93.15 Rs 86.65
Mumbai Rs 97.61 Rs 88.82
Bangalore Rs 94.30 Rs 86.64
Hyderabad Rs 94.86 Rs 89.11

Currently, petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs 91.27, and diesel price at Rs 81.73. Meanwhile, the prices in Hyderabad stayed at Rs 94.86, and diesel at Rs 89.11. 

Central government earns around Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol, according to prices in Delhi. Sales tax and VAT of the state government constitutes around Rs 20 per litre price of petrol in the capital city.

The central excise for diesel comes to Rs 31.83 and VAT to Rs 10.99. In addition to all the taxes, the retail price of fuel also includes a dealer commission of a minimum Rs 2.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PetrolDieselfuel
Next
Story

Surging India virus cases may derail recovery but ratings outlook stable: S&P

Must Watch

PT5M28S

DNA: 263 Million people watched DNA on digital platforms in 1 month