fuel price in India

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 01: Fuel prices hiked for 6th straight day, petrol goes past Rs 110 in Kolkata--check prices in your city

Petrol and diesel prices have been on the rise for the sixth straight day, taking rates to new all time highs.

New Delhi: Fuel prices were hiked for the sixth straight day on Monday taking rates to fresh all time highs.

Petrol and diesel prices today were hiked by 35 paise per litre each, pushing pump rates to new high across the country.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 109.69 a litre and Rs 115.50 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 106.62 a litre, while in Delhi, it costs Rs 98.42 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is selling for Rs 110.15 per litre while diesel is retailing Rs 101.56 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol is selling at Rs 106.35 in Chennai while diesel is retailing at Rs 102.59 per litre. 

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and UTs from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. West Bengal on Sunday became the latest state to have the nation's most used fuel above that level. Purulia, Krishnanagar, Baharampur and Cooch Behar districts of the state had diesel above Rs 100-a-litre mark.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes. Petrol price has been hiked on 21 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 6.4 a litre. Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 7.70 per litre in 24 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.

With PTI Inputs

