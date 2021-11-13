Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates unchanged for 10th straight day after excise duty cut, check prices in your city

New Delhi: On November 13, the price of petrol and diesel in India stayed steady for the tenth day in a row. The same could be said for diesel prices, which remained unchanged for ten days across the country. Auto fuel prices have remained stable since the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on them on the eve of Diwali, with many welcoming the decision as a "Diwali gift."
The government reduced gasoline excise duty, lowering the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Several states quickly followed suit, slashing the value-added tax on petrol and diesel, making them even cheaper in their respective areas.
Petrol prices in the national capital of Delhi dropped to Rs 103.97 on Wednesday as a result of the Centre's tax reduction. On the other hand, a litre of diesel in this city cost Rs 86.67 on that particular day. No VAT reduction has been announced in Delhi.
The price of petrol in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 a litre. After the price drop, the retail price of diesel in the financial capital remained steady at Rs 94.14 per litre.
Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre
Delhi
Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre
Chandigarh
Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre
