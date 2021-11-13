हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
petrol prices

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates unchanged for 10th straight day after excise duty cut, check prices in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates unchanged for 10th straight day after excise duty cut, check prices in your city

New Delhi: On November 13, the price of petrol and diesel in India stayed steady for the tenth day in a row. The same could be said for diesel prices, which remained unchanged for ten days across the country. Auto fuel prices have remained stable since the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on them on the eve of Diwali, with many welcoming the decision as a "Diwali gift."

The government reduced gasoline excise duty, lowering the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Several states quickly followed suit, slashing the value-added tax on petrol and diesel, making them even cheaper in their respective areas.

Petrol prices in the national capital of Delhi dropped to Rs 103.97 on Wednesday as a result of the Centre's tax reduction. On the other hand, a litre of diesel in this city cost Rs 86.67 on that particular day. No VAT reduction has been announced in Delhi.

The price of petrol in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 a litre. After the price drop, the retail price of diesel in the financial capital remained steady at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

 

